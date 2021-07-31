Eastleigh star Joe Tomlinson can fly high after landing Peterborough United move

By David Richardson

GOOD SHOUT: Joe Tomlinson celebrates scoring for Eastleigh last season

PICTURE: Graham Scambler

BEN Strevens says Joe Tomlinson will put in the hard graft to become a hit in the Championship – and believes he won’t be the last Eastleigh player to land a big Football League move.

The 21-year-old has joined Peterborough United from the National League club on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Tomlinson, a versatile leftback, played 42 times in his one season with the Spitfires and scored 12 goals.

The talented defender was signed by Strevens, who only watched hi...