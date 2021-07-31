Guillem Balague: We’ve put big blow to bed

Guillem BALAGUE

BIGGLESWADE UNITED CHAIRMAN & SPANISH FOOTBALL EXPERT

ONE of my main ambitions since I joined Biggleswade United back in 2014 has been to see us field a first team in both our men’s and women’s sides made up entirely of homegrown players who have progressed into our top sides through the junior sections of the club.

And now – certainly as far as the men’s team is concerned – we’re there, although hardly in the way anyone at the club would have wanted or expected.

Let’s not mince our words. The arbitrary decision by the FA forcing our men’s first team to leave the Premi...