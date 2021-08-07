Declan McManus treble firing TNS European dreams

WELSH ROUND-UP

By Rob Cole

DECLAN McManus already had three hat-trick balls on display in his home from his career in Scotland – but the latest addition to his collection is going to take pride of place.

The 26-year-old former Scotland U21 striker struck three times to give his new club, The New Saints, an incredible 4-2 win over the Czech Republic First Division side Viktoria Plzen in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round at the Cardiff City Stadium.

TNS boss Anthony Limbrick identified McManus as the man to lead his side’s attempt to wrestle back the JD C...