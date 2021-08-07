Bridgy dig deep to fox Fishermen

By Kerry Miller

BRIXHAM 1BRIDGWATER UNITED 2A MISSED penalty in the very first minute set the tome for a bizarre south-west cup clash which saw Bridgwater United down to just seven outfield players at pone point.Newly-merged Bridgy found themselves without Jordan Greenwood, who had sent off, Jack Taylor, who was wrongly sin-binned against the laws of the competition, and Jake Llewellyn, who was on the sidelines after receiving treatment.Yet still the Western Premier Division side still managed to grind out victory against a Brixham side, who were enjoying their first ever sojourn ...