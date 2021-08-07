Edgware Town: 0-3 Hadley: Half-time subs give visitors the edge!

By David Ballheimer

EDGWARE TOWN 0

HADLEY 3

HADLEY eventually coasted to victory over battling Edgware Town – who fielded 10 debutants – but they needed a half-time roasting and three substitutes to get the victory.

There was little in the first half. Yannick Bitsindou made a goalline clearance to deny Hadley’s Solomon Ofori, while Edgware keeper Michael Anguzu denied Peter Rosemin with a brave block.

Edgware went close when Charlie Mann saving from Hamid Bounyade and Moe Khadum shooting over the crossbar after he had been forced wide trying to round Mann.

Yemi Buraimoh, one of the subs o...