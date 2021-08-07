Long Eaton United 4-1 Holbeach United: Gale is a force as the Blues blow Holbeach away

By Tom Scott

LONG EATON U 4

Gale 28, 70, Marshall 37, Campbell 51

HOLBEACH UTD 1

Elston 15

COOL AS YOU LIKE: Kameron Campbell puts in Long Eaton’s third to make it 3-1

PICTURE: Arthur Haigh

LONG Eaton United boss Ian Deakin always had faith in his side to see off Holbeach United – even when he his Blues side went a goal behind.

The home side had to do it the hard way after Jordan Elston put Holbeach ahead against the run of play after 15 minutes. But Deakin’s side rallied and ran out comfortable winners.

Goals from Alex Marshall and James Gale meant Long Eaton went in ahead at the inter...