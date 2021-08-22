Step 5 and 6 review: North Greenford given lesson by Tilbury

COMBINED COUNTIES

■ NORTH Greenford United were given a stern lesson in finishing by Isthmian North visitors Tilbury, who were in control from when Ola Ogunwamide gave them the lead. Further goals came from Lewis Smith (two), Brian Moses, Lee Burns and Josh Osude before Ogunwamide struck again to round off a 7-0 Emirates FA Cup victory.

Balham beat K Sports, who were reduced to ten men early on. Ash Snadden, Marco Erriu and Julian Fuller netted. A winner from Tanaka Gabaza saw Spelthorne Sports progress 3-2 at Farnham Town.

Robbie Kersley headed the only goal of the game as Abbey Rangers d...