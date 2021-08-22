Dray’s way or the highway for Taunton Town

By Sam Dalling

ROB DRAY says Taunton Town will not be sacrificing sustain-ability for short-term success this season.

After finishing second in the Southern League Premier Central in 2018/19, only to fall in the play-offs, the Peacocks are looking to go one better and secure National League entry for the first time in the club’s history.

Dray’s troops got off to a flying start in Southern Premier South ahead of yesterday’s clash with Met Police, but the boss is savvy enough to know the campaign will be tough.

“We aren’t shy of the fact that as a club we want to get promoted,” Dray told The...