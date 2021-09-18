9-0 romp was now shock to Matlock Town boss!

Gladiators’ chief not afraid to set sights high

By David Richardson

NEW TEAM: Matlock celebrate a goal in their win over Stalybride Celtic

PICTURE: Simon Davies/PSI

Manager Paul Phillips who brought in 13 new faces

PAUL Phillips was deadly serious in targeting the Northern Premier League Premier title with Matlock Town – and now they’re showing they mean business.

The Gladiators hammered Witton Albion 9-0 in midweek to continue their fast start as one of the division’s surprise pacesetters.

They travelled to Stafford Rangers yesterday sitting behind only South Shields with seven straig...