Woking love upsetting the big guns!

Cards revel in underdog tag

By David Richardson

WOKING are following the blueprint for success in the National League designed by champions Sutton United – and will let others do the talking off the pitch.

The Cards have enjoyed a hugely profitable spell of nine points from a daunting schedule against top sides Chesterfield, Notts County, Dagenham & Redbridge and Grimsby Town.

The run came after a disappointing defeat at Eastleigh, where they led 2-0 only to lose 3-2, but now they’ve deservedly forced their way into the early play-off picture.

ON THE MARCH: Woking have surged up the ...