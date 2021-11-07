Ian Allinson urged St Albans to stay focused in front of the cameras

Saints’ boss has eye on an upset

By DAVID RICHARDSON

IT’S THURSDAY morning at Clarence Park and St Albans City manager Ian Allinson is in the cellar fixing a leaky beer line.

The former Arsenal winger had already earned the club thousands by reaching the FA Cup first round proper, but solving this issue would help bring in a little bit more.

“We all muck in,” Allinson told The NLP, knowing he would later be back in the cellar to clean the beer lines. “During the week there’s lot of stuff to be done and this week has probably been more than any other.”

The Saints were just days away from t...