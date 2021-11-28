New-look Gateshead ready to hog the FA Cup spotlight!

By Mark Carruthers

IN FOCUS: Gateshead take on Charlton live on ITV4

IT has all the makings of an FA Cup classic. A Friday night tie under the floodlights pitching an in-form National League North club against a former Premier League side now struggling for consistently in League One.

That’s without throwing into the mix an expected crowd that is rising significantly in number and the presence of live television cameras.

The story of Gateshead’s recent plight has been well-versed. As such, it is easy to frame this week’s second round tie with Charlton Athletic as a sign of how far they h...