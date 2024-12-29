Hassan the hero late for Hashtag

By Richard Scott

HASHTAG UNITED 2

LEWES 1

LATE goals from Harrison Day and Josh Osude snatched victory for Hashtag United and sent them up into the top ten.

But Lewes will be left wondering what might have been after taking the lead on 23 minutes when Eddie Allsop stole the ball off the home side’s midfield and unleashed a 25-yard screamer which flew into Jack Gidden’s goal via the post.

Both teams continued to trade chances and Hashtag’s Luke May-Parrott should have equalised with a volley which Lewes goalkeeper Toby Bell did extremely well to keep out. At th...