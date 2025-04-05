Non-League Paper

Oysters on a chill ‘n’ thrill

on

More in Non-League Paper:

WHITSTABLE TOWN
By David Lawrence

ON THE CHARGE: Whitstable Town’s Ro nald Sithole, in red, rides a challenge from Hartpury’s Drew Robinson
PICTURE: Max Flego

GOLF and spa treatments were on the cards for Jamie Coyle’s Whitstable Town side ahead of today’s FA Vase semi-final second leg.
But the manager insists they will have earned their day of leisure after two tough sessions on the training ground as they look to build on their 2-0lead from last weekend’s first game in Kent.
“We have a Hilton hotel booked which has a spa and a golf course so the boys can have a bit of team bonding and s...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login