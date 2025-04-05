Oysters on a chill ‘n’ thrill

WHITSTABLE TOWN

By David Lawrence

ON THE CHARGE: Whitstable Town’s Ro nald Sithole, in red, rides a challenge from Hartpury’s Drew Robinson

PICTURE: Max Flego

GOLF and spa treatments were on the cards for Jamie Coyle’s Whitstable Town side ahead of today’s FA Vase semi-final second leg.

But the manager insists they will have earned their day of leisure after two tough sessions on the training ground as they look to build on their 2-0lead from last weekend’s first game in Kent.

“We have a Hilton hotel booked which has a spa and a golf course so the boys can have a bit of team bonding and s...