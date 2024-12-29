FAGG STUBS OUT ROCKS

By Liam Goodley

BOGNOR REGIS T 0

HASTINGS UTD 1

THOMAS Fagg netted the only goal as Hastings United edged out Bognor Regis Town in this bottom-of-the-table scrap.

Fagg popped up at the far post to convert Ben Wells’ centre to lift the U’s level on points of the safety mark.

Hastings started the brighter and had string claims for a penalty turned down when Finley Chapman went to ground in the Bognor penalty area on 11 minutes.

But eight minutes later, they did get a decision go their way – Davide Rodari fouled in the box, only to then smash his penalty kick aga...