Invicta hold off Blues to nick it

By Richard Murrill

FOLKESTONE INVICTA 3

WINGATE & FINCHLEY 2

FOLKESTONE Invicta came out victorious by the odd goal in five at the Alcaline Stadium in a game that was full of action from the start.

The home side opened the scoring after just 44 seconds when Evans Kouassi found the net after being put through by Conor Kelly.

But Wingate were level in the 14th minute when Arthur Iontton did well to find Cain Keller on the right whose low ball across goal was touched in by Zach Newton.

The visitors had a penalty appeal turned down in the 45th minute when Newton went down under cha...