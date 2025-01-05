Carl stays calm after triple blow

OVER THE BORDER: Owen Oseni has joined Scottish Premier side St Mirren PICTURE: Charlie Waugh

GATESHEAD boss Carl Magnay has vowed to continue battling against adversity after three of his first-team stars left for pastures new in as many days.

Top scorer Owen Oseni was the first to depart the International Stadium on Wednesday after decising to swap a National League promotion battle for the chance to play in Europe after joining Scottish Premier League side St Mirren.

He was joined out of the exit door on Friday by popular midfielder Callum Whelan, who signed for former Gateshead boss Mike Williamson at League Two Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee.

And hours later, fans were hit by anoither sucker punch when it was confirmed that Ben Radcliffe has departed the club following the expiration of his loan from Derby County to join Crawley Town.

It’s begins another frustarting period of New Year transition for the Tynesiders, who lost popular striker Stephen Wearne to Williamson’s MK Dons this time last year.

“Every January we seem to have to adapt and react,” said Magnay, who also confirmed that young centre back Jamie Bramwell has returned to Gateshead following the expiration of his loan at South Shields..

“We’re in a moment of transition again and we have to rebuild.

“We’ve always found a way. We have to adjust and react, and that’s what we are going to do.”

Striker Oseni, 21, will, arguably, be the biggest void for Magnay having scored 13 goals in 28 appearances for Heed this season.

