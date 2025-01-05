COLE BREAKS IN, AS A PRO!

By Matt Badcock

RYAN COLE used to sneak into Newmarket Town’s ground to practice his freekicks – now Jockeys boss Michael Shinn is hoping their EFL-bound starlet can break in at Wycombe Wanderers.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been snapped up by the League One high-flyers after impressing on a recent trial.

Cole’s performances in Isthmian North have been impressive over a long period too and had the scouts flocking to the Tristal Stadium.

The same place a younger Cole used to jump the fence – or remove panels – to slip inside along with fellow yo...