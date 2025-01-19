Ace Cally gets his big Brake

By Jon Couch
STEPPING UP: Leamington’s 14-goal striker Callum Stewart has joined League One side Shrewsbury Town
PICTURE: Alamy
CALLUM Stewart has spoken of his pride at representing hometown team Leamington after completing a move into the EFL with Shrewsbury Town.
The League One Shrews beat off competition from a number of full-time clubs to land the 23-year-old, who is the joint top scorer in National League North this season with 14 goals from 23 games.
Stewart has put pen-to-paper a two-and-a-half-year contract at Croud Meadow with an option for a further 12 months.
