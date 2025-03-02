ARDLEY’S CARDS ARE WILL-ING AND ABLE

WOKING WON 2-1 ON PENS

By Patrick Lock

OXFORD CITY 2

McEachran 23, Willcox 29

WOKING 2

Effiong 9, 90+1

SPOT-ON: Woking celebrate penalty shootout win over Oxford City

PICTURE: Simon Godfrey

WILL JAASKELAINEN saved three penalties in the shoot-out – then stepped up himself to fire Woking into the semi-finals and avoid a near-miss upset.

The Finnish keeper was the hero as Oxford’s run came to the cruellest end in a miss-laden penalty shoot-out following Inih Effiong’s stoppage-time equaliser for the visitors.

Both sides scored their first spot-kicks and...