ARDLEY’S CARDS ARE WILL-ING AND ABLE

WOKING WON 2-1 ON PENS
By Patrick Lock
OXFORD CITY 2
McEachran 23, Willcox 29
WOKING 2
Effiong 9, 90+1
SPOT-ON: Woking celebrate penalty shootout win over Oxford City
PICTURE: Simon Godfrey
WILL JAASKELAINEN saved three penalties in the shoot-out – then stepped up himself to fire Woking into the semi-finals and avoid a near-miss upset.
The Finnish keeper was the hero as Oxford’s run came to the cruellest end in a miss-laden penalty shoot-out following Inih Effiong’s stoppage-time equaliser for the visitors.
Both sides scored their first spot-kicks and...
