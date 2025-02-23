Sittingbourne vs Aldershot Town: Belief has Ryan Maxwell Itting pretty

Isuzu FA Trophy previews

By Danny Rust

GIANTKILLERS: Sittingbourne celebrate victory over Southend United in the last roundPICTURE: Focus images

Ryan Maxwell is desperate to ensure Sittingbourne’s historic run to the Isuzu FA Trophy quarter-finals has a fairytale ending when they battle National League side Aldershot Town.

The Brickies are flying the flag for Step 4 and, having overcome Southend United with a stoppage-time winner from Anthony Church in the previous round, they are expecting a raucous sell-out crowd at the Staxson Stadium.

Their clash with Hythe Town in the Isthmian Sout...