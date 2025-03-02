TWO-GOAL TAYLOR IS BACK TO HAUNT U’S

By Tony Dolbear

SUTTON UNITED 0

SPENNYMOOR TOWN 2

Taylor 15, 84

MOOR OF THE SAME: Taylor takes the plaudits at Sutton

PICTURE: Paul Loughin

SIX years after his two stunning goals had helped Spennymoor knock Sutton out of the FA Trophy at an early stage at Brewery Field, striker Glen Taylor haunted the National League side again, scoring both goals as Spennymoor claimed a place in the Isuzu FA Trophy semi-finals, where they will be the only side from outside Non-League’s top flight.

The National League North side were deserved winners but had to be grateful to goalkeep...