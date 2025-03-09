Pressure is off us, says Lee

WEMBLEY IN SIGHT: Spennymoor players and fans celebrate

GRAEME LEE insists the pressure is off his Spennymoor Town side when they make the trip to Rochdale for their Isuzu FA Trophy semi-final.

The National League North side booked their place in the last four for the first time in their history with a shock 2-0win at higher-ranked Sutton United on Saturday.

Two goals from stalwart striker Glen Taylor booked a first ever competitive meeting between the two sides at the Crown Oli Arena on April 5, and Moors boss Lee reckons Rochdale will be faced with much the same expectancy levels as thei...