My students are all fast learners

By Andy Mitchell

BLOCK: Hartpury University’s Solomon Kent denies Erith & Belvedere a shot at their goal

PICTURE: Garry Griffitths

HEAD coach Martin Longworth reckons Hartpury University’s fast learners are ready to show the benefits of past FA Vase lessons.

The Acorns not only came back from behind but displayed the kind of nous you might expect from more experienced opposition in beating Erith & Belvedere 2-1in their quarter-final, teeing up a tantalising two-legged semi-final with Whitstable Town.

It has been a meteoric rise for the Gloucestershire-based students, reaching the ...