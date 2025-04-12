Wembley’s on hold as Moors eye the double

By Mark Carruthers

MOOR TO COME: Spennymoor’s Ben Beals celebrates

GRAEME Lee says Spennymoor Town’s FA Trophy heroes will put thoughts of Wembley to the back of their mind as they look to secure a historic promotion.

The Moors secured a place in the final of Non-League’s premier cup competition for the first time in their history last weekend when Rochdale became their latest National League scalp in a dramatic semi-final at the Crown Oil Arena.

Aidan Rutledge headed a 96th-minute equaliser to force the tie into a penalty shoot-out, and it was Lee’s side who held their nerve as emergency...