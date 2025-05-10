Connect with us

Aldershot Town

Aldershot Town vs Spennymoor Town: Tommy Widdrington tops the bill on a glory day for Shots!

By Steve Gibbs

ALDERSHOT TN
Sunday May 11, Wembley Stadium, ko 4.15pm

v SPENNYMOOR TN
For Aldershot Town, and Tommy Widdrington, the Isuzu FA Trophy Final will be a day of firsts.
The first time both club and manager have graced the national stadium – and the first, and probably only, time that Widdrington will hope a team from the north-east wearing black and white loses at Wembley.
It’s taken the Shots 99 years and Widdrington almost 2,000 games to get here, after several near misses for each.
“I’ve been in the game since I was 16, and this will be the pinnacle so far,” Widdrington, who...

