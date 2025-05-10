Aldershot Town
Aldershot Town vs Spennymoor Town: Tommy Widdrington tops the bill on a glory day for Shots!
York City 7-2 Aldershot Town: Seven-up Minstermen won’t give it up just yet!
The National League title race is hotting up with four games left to go – after York City struck a magnificent seven past Aldershot Town.
Rochdale 4-0 Aldershot Town: Dale back on track as Shots put to sword
A Devante Rodney brace inspired National League side Rochdale to a first win in five – as Aldershot Town’s nine-match unbeaten run came to an end.
Aldershot Town 3-3 Ebbsfleet United: Relegated Fleet will rise again, vows boss Josh Wright
Ebbsfleet United succumbed to the inevitable, as their relegation to National League South was confirmed after a draw against Aldershot Town – but at least they went down fighting.
National League Moment of Matchweek 38 – Aldershot’s cracker to go five unbeaten
Maxwell Mullins' late counter-attacking winner for Aldershot provided the DAZN best moment of the day for matchweek 38. Mullins' goal ensured Aldershot moved seven points clear of the relegation zone and extended their unbeaten run to five games. Altrincham started the brighter of the...