NELSON LURED IN AS THE NEW ANGEL GABRIEL

By Jon Couch

CRAIG Nelson says he is “incredibly proud” to make the step up and lead Tonbridge Angels’

National League South campaign next season.

The current Lewes boss has been named as the replacement for Jay Saunders, who left Long-mead last week to take over at Kent rivals Folkestone Invicta.

Nelson has enjoyed a rapid rise up the pyramid having joined the Rooks from Glebe last May after securing a play-off place in his first full season with the Southern Counties East club.

At Lewes, he oversaw a transitional period in the Isthmian Premier Division,...