IT’S MILLER TIME FOR BOSS BRETT

By Jon Couch

BRETT Munyard admits he has “extremely big boots to fill” after being named as Danny Scopes’ successor at Aveley.

Popular boss Scopes announced last month he was to step down from the Millers hotseat after three-and-a half years in charge having led the club from Step 4 into the National League South for the first time.

His reign ended with relegation back to the Isthmian League, confirmed last week, but the club have moved quickly in naming his replacement for next season.

Munyard begun his managerial career at White Ensign, guiding them promotion...