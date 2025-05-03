Non-League Paper
Hillsiders looking to complete the climb
Malvern Town might have finished below Worcestershire neighbours Evesham in the league but they certainly have the momentum going into tomorrow’s playoff final with a place at step four up for grabs.
Barnet: Proud Dean Brennan has cooked up a treat to savour
Dean Brennan was on BBQ duty on Sunday as the Barnet title party continued in his back garden.
Gregor Robertson: Was it worth the fanfare?
“National League Cup Champions, you’ll never sing that,” the Leeds United fans chorused with a hint of satire, after seeing their under-21s’ beat Sutton United in the National League Cup final on Tuesday night.
Jake makes a big entrance
Jake Leberl says Dover Athletic are perfectly relaxed ahead of tomorrow’s Isthmian Premier play-off final at Dartford – they’re just happy to be preparing for big games again.
Gray says boyhood Bees can be EFL hit
As a schoolboy, Matt Gray used to walk down the hill to watch his beloved Barnet – now he believes that the National League champions are on the high road to success.