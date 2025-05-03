Connect with us

Hillsiders looking to complete the climb

Malvern Town might have finished below Worcestershire neighbours Evesham in the league but they certainly have the momentum going into tomorrow’s playoff final with a place at step four up for grabs.

By David Lawrence

LAST PUSH: Malvern Town are gearing up for tomorrow’s big play-off final clash
PICTURE: Nick Phipps

And with an impressive 96 goals already to their name this season, there’s a chance the free-scoring Hillsiders could hit treble figures if things go their way.
Malvern finished seven points and two places below their Evesham hosts who only missed out on top spot when Yate Tow...

