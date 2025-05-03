Connect with us

Gray says boyhood Bees can be EFL hit

As a schoolboy, Matt Gray used to walk down the hill to watch his beloved Barnet – now he believes that the National League champions are on the high road to success.

By Tony Banks

HAPPY DAYS: Former Sutton United manager Matt Gray grew up watching his local club Barnet

The Bees clinched a triumphant return to the Football League after last Saturday's 4-0 win over Aldershot Town, after six often painful years.
The Bees clinched a triumphant return to the Football League after last Saturday’s 4-0 win over Aldershot Town, after six often painful years.
Gray, now 43, knows exactly the challenges that the Bees will face in their first season back, having won the title and taken Sutton United into the League in 2021, and then incredi...

