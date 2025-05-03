Southend United: We’re on the right track, says proud boss Kevin Maher

By Jason Creasey

Southend United boss Kevin Maher says the Shrimpers are moving in the right direction – irrespective of whatever happens at Gateshead tomorrow.

Twelve months on from nearly going out of business, Southend will make sure of a top-seven finish if they avoid defeat in the north east.

And Maher is pleased with the progress being made on and off the pitch.

“We’re going the right way and that’s the most important thing now,” the boss said.

AIMING HIGH: Ben Goodliffe heads home in last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Wealdstone, which put Southend into the play-off places, and, below, sh...