Southend United: We’re on the right track, says proud boss Kevin Maher

Southend United boss Kevin Maher says the Shrimpers are moving in the right direction – irrespective of whatever happens at Gateshead tomorrow.
AIMING HIGH: Ben Goodliffe heads home in last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Wealdstone, which put Southend into the play-off places PICTURE: Focus Images

By Jason Creasey

Twelve months on from nearly going out of business, Southend will make sure of a top-seven finish if they avoid defeat in the north east.
And Maher is pleased with the progress being made on and off the pitch.
“We’re going the right way and that’s the most important thing now,” the boss said.

AIMING HIGH: Ben Goodliffe heads home in last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Wealdstone, which put Southend into the play-off places, and, below, sh...

