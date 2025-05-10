Non-League Paper
‘TOWNS’ DO BATTLE AGAIN AT WEMBLEY
More in Non-League Paper
ANCHORS WON’T BE GROUNDED FOR LONG
By Mark Carruthers CONTROVERSY: Stockton in action against Guiseley CHAIRMAN Martin Hillerby is backing his Stockton Town to bounce back from their play-off heartache – especially given the club’s history of spectacularly recovering from adversity. The Anchors were removed from the Northern Premier League Premier Division play-off final against Worksop...
GET SHIRTY FOR CHARITY AND VE DAY
SIGNED shirts of National League champions Barnet and play-off hopefuls Southend United are two of the items up for sale in a special auction to commemorate VE Day. The exclusive online auction is the brainchild of community group, The Muster Point – a community which supports veterans and serving military...
HENRY’S ONTO A WINNER
JAMES HENRY knows just what Wembley is all about – but is determined not to taste defeat under the arch again. The Aldershot midfielder has had – by his own admission – the good fortune to play at the national stadium three times in his career but had to wait...
I SENSED IT WOULD BE SPECIAL – BOSS JAKE
DARTFORD 0 DOVER ATHLETIC 2 By Matt Badcock JAKE LEBERL was expecting a quieter summer than the one he’s about to have with Dover Athletic. This season was mainly about bringing back the enjoyment factor to their corner of Kent following a tricky few years that has seen relegation from...