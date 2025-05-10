Non-League Paper
HENRY’S ONTO A WINNER
SHRIMPERS BOSS EYES PERFECT DOUBLE
By Jason Creasey SERVICE: Kevin Maher SOUTHEND United boss Kevin Maher is hoping for a unique double celebration this week. The Shrimpers head coach takes his side to Rochdale for a play-off eliminator on Thursday night. And, just 24 hours later, Maher will be lining up in his long-awaited testimonial...
IT’S SO GOODE FOR CITY CHIEF!
Worcester continue revival... By Andy Mitchell CITY SLICKERS: Worcester City enjoy their promotion to Step 3 at Corby PICTURE: Mike Capps CHAIRMAN Steve Goode raised quite a few glasses to the old man after Worcester City’s second promotion in as many seasons – and boy have they been earned. Goode...
IT FEELS LIKE IT’S CHRISTMAS EVE
EVESHAM UNITED 1 MALVERN TN 0 By David Lawrence UP FOR THE CUP: Evesham United players parade the play-off trophy PICTURES: Gustavo Pantona AFTER five promotions as both player and manager, Evesham United boss Mike Ford certainly has the knack. The Robins beat Worcestershire neighbours Malvern Town 1-0 in Monday’s...
IMPRESSIVE BOSS PARRY RELISHING STEP 2 SHOT
By John Lyons WINNING FEELING: Worksop manager Craig Parry DOUBLE-WINNING boss Craig Parry says Worksop Town won’t go into National League North with any fear next season. The second-placed Tigers clinched promotion back to Non-League’s second tier for the first time in 18 years by beating Guiseley 2-1 in Monday’s...