Connect with us

Non-League Paper

HENRY’S ONTO A WINNER

JAMES HENRY knows just what Wembley is all about – but is determined not to taste defeat under the arch again.
The Aldershot midfielder has had – by his own admission – the good fortune to play at the national stadium three times in his career but had to wait until last year to win there for the first time, as a non-playing member of the Oxford United squad which beat Bolton Wanderers in the League One play-off final.
Henry believes any run of bad luck under the arch was ended by that success and the FA Trophy finalist told The NLP: “It’s a great da...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Non-League Paper

  •

    SHRIMPERS BOSS EYES PERFECT DOUBLE

    By Jason Creasey SERVICE: Kevin Maher SOUTHEND United boss Kevin Maher is hoping for a unique double celebration this week. The Shrimpers head coach takes his side to Rochdale for a play-off eliminator on Thursday night. And, just 24 hours later, Maher will be lining up in his long-awaited testimonial...

  •

    IT’S SO GOODE FOR CITY CHIEF!

    Worcester continue revival... By Andy Mitchell CITY SLICKERS: Worcester City enjoy their promotion to Step 3 at Corby PICTURE: Mike Capps CHAIRMAN Steve Goode raised quite a few glasses to the old man after Worcester City’s second promotion in as many seasons – and boy have they been earned. Goode...

  •

    IT FEELS LIKE IT’S CHRISTMAS EVE

    EVESHAM UNITED 1 MALVERN TN 0 By David Lawrence UP FOR THE CUP: Evesham United players parade the play-off trophy PICTURES: Gustavo Pantona AFTER five promotions as both player and manager, Evesham United boss Mike Ford certainly has the knack. The Robins beat Worcestershire neighbours Malvern Town 1-0 in Monday’s...

  •

    IMPRESSIVE BOSS PARRY RELISHING STEP 2 SHOT

    By John Lyons WINNING FEELING: Worksop manager Craig Parry DOUBLE-WINNING boss Craig Parry says Worksop Town won’t go into National League North with any fear next season. The second-placed Tigers clinched promotion back to Non-League’s second tier for the first time in 18 years by beating Guiseley 2-1 in Monday’s...