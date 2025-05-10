Connect with us

TAYLOR’S MY PERFECT AID

AIDAN Rutledge says Spennymoor Town legend Glen Taylor is “the perfect person to learn from” as the duo aim to fire Graeme Lee’s men to Wembley glory.
On-loan Gateshead striker Rutledge joined the Moors on a temporary basis in December and has gone on to score nine goals in 24 National League North appearances.
His most important strike came in their FA Trophy semi-final win at Rochdale as a last-gasp equaliser forced the tie into a penalty shoot-out that went the way of his side.
Veteran Taylor has plundered his way to over 200 goals in ten years with Spenny, o...

    LEEWARD’S A FORWARD THINKER IN LEAFE’S RISE

    By Matthew Nash STALWART: AFC Whyteleafe’s Alton Leeward, second left WHEN Alton Leeward answered an advertisement for players at a new club in the Surrey South Eastern Combination just four years ago, he had to watch as team-mates dragged their cars out of the mud at the park pitches they...

    ALBION PUT ON SUNDAY BEST FOR A TOP SHOW

    FA SUNDAY CUP By David Bloomfield PARTY TIME: Highgate Albion celebrate PIC: The FA/Getty HIGHGATE ALBION 3 NORTH SOLIHULL ATH 0 Sunday, May 4, Stadium MK HIGHGATE Albion won The FA Sunday Cup for the first time with a convincing victory over North Solihull Athletic at Stadium MK. Two well-taken...

    TINNERS’ TROPHY PARADE

    HAVING A BLAST: Truro enjoy their special day PICTURE: Pinnacle TRURO CITY got their hands on the National League South trophy yesterday – and held an open-top bus parade to celebrate. The Tinners have reached the National League for the first time in their history after a dramatic title triumph....

    KITCHEN IS CLOSED AS ROBBIE PREPARES

    By David Lawrence ROBBIE Rees admits his chance to play at Wembley is a dream come true – even if he has had to re-arrange his work diary. The 31-year-old all-action midfielder only joined Whitstable Town ahead of their fifth round tie with Fleet Town at the start of February...