Non-League Paper
TAYLOR’S MY PERFECT AID
LEEWARD’S A FORWARD THINKER IN LEAFE’S RISE
By Matthew Nash STALWART: AFC Whyteleafe’s Alton Leeward, second left WHEN Alton Leeward answered an advertisement for players at a new club in the Surrey South Eastern Combination just four years ago, he had to watch as team-mates dragged their cars out of the mud at the park pitches they...
ALBION PUT ON SUNDAY BEST FOR A TOP SHOW
FA SUNDAY CUP By David Bloomfield PARTY TIME: Highgate Albion celebrate PIC: The FA/Getty HIGHGATE ALBION 3 NORTH SOLIHULL ATH 0 Sunday, May 4, Stadium MK HIGHGATE Albion won The FA Sunday Cup for the first time with a convincing victory over North Solihull Athletic at Stadium MK. Two well-taken...
TINNERS’ TROPHY PARADE
HAVING A BLAST: Truro enjoy their special day PICTURE: Pinnacle TRURO CITY got their hands on the National League South trophy yesterday – and held an open-top bus parade to celebrate. The Tinners have reached the National League for the first time in their history after a dramatic title triumph....
KITCHEN IS CLOSED AS ROBBIE PREPARES
By David Lawrence ROBBIE Rees admits his chance to play at Wembley is a dream come true – even if he has had to re-arrange his work diary. The 31-year-old all-action midfielder only joined Whitstable Town ahead of their fifth round tie with Fleet Town at the start of February...