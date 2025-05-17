Miracle man Tommy is a superhero for Shots

ALL THE ACTION AND REACTION FROM NON-LEAGUE FINALS DAY

By JON COUCH

LOUD ‘N’ PROUD: Aldershot Town’s players collect the FA Trophy to the roar of the Wembley masses

PICTURES: Alamy and Peter Short

RECOVERING Tommy Widdrington revealed he had to ‘retrain his brain’ after suffering two strokes earlier in the season – and subsequently etched his name in Aldershot Town folklore.

The 53-year-old earned himself hero status in red and blue after steering the Shots to their first ever first ever Wembley final in their 99-year history in the FA Trophy last Sunday.

And in front of over 20,000 impa...