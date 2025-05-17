Connect with us

FA Trophy

Miracle man Tommy is a superhero for Shots

Tommy Widdrington revealed he had to ‘retrain his brain’ after suffering two strokes earlier in the season – and subsequently etched his name in Aldershot Town folklore.

ALL THE ACTION AND REACTION FROM NON-LEAGUE FINALS DAY
By JON COUCH

LOUD ‘N’ PROUD: Aldershot Town’s players collect the FA Trophy to the roar of the Wembley masses
PICTURES: Alamy and Peter Short

RECOVERING Tommy Widdrington revealed he had to ‘retrain his brain’ after suffering two strokes earlier in the season – and subsequently etched his name in Aldershot Town folklore.
The 53-year-old earned himself hero status in red and blue after steering the Shots to their first ever first ever Wembley final in their 99-year history in the FA Trophy last Sunday.
And in front of over 20,000 impa...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in FA Trophy