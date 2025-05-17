FA Trophy
Miracle man Tommy is a superhero for Shots
Tommy Widdrington revealed he had to ‘retrain his brain’ after suffering two strokes earlier in the season – and subsequently etched his name in Aldershot Town folklore.
‘Buzzing’ Jones is proud of legacy
Aldershot Town skipper Aaron Jones says he was “buzzing” for the fans after he lifted the FA Trophy following his side’s victory over Spennymoor Town.
Spennymoor Town ‘weren’t good enough’ in FA Trophy final loss – but Glen Taylor remains proud
Spennymoor Town legend Glen Taylor reflected on a 'tough' afternoon as his side fell to a 3-0 defeat against Aldershot Town in the FA Trophy final.
FA Trophy Final: Hot Shots see off the Moors to secure Trophy glory
Aldershot Town celebrated their first visit to Wembley in their 99-year history by lifting the Isuzu FA Trophy in front of 18,000 delirious fans.
Aldershot Town vs Spennymoor Town: Tommy Widdrington tops the bill on a glory day for Shots!
By Steve Gibbs ALDERSHOT TN Sunday May 11, Wembley Stadium, ko 4.15pm v SPENNYMOOR TN For Aldershot Town, and Tommy Widdrington, the Isuzu FA Trophy Final will be a day of firsts. The first time both club and manager have graced the national stadium – and the first, and probably...