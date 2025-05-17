One Ell of an achievement!

Step 3&4 Player of the Year

Danny Elliott – Macclesfield

OH DANNY BOY! Danny Elliott is pictured with his Step 3 & 4 Player of the Season award at AFC WImbledon

PICTURE: Matt Bristow

GOAL-DEN BOY: Danny Elliott scored 41 goals for Macc

MACCLESFIELD’S Danny Elliott admits he was feeling on cloud nine after being named the Step 3&4 Player of the Year at the National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.

Elliott netted 35 times to fire the Silkmen to the NPL Premier title in emphatic fashion as Robbie Savage’s side racked up a massive 109 points – 26 clear of closest challeng...