Connect with us

Non-League Paper

One Ell of an achievement!

Macclesfield’s Danny Elliott admits he was feeling on cloud nine after being named the Step 3&4 Player of the Year at the National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.

Step 3&4 Player of the Year
Danny Elliott – Macclesfield

OH DANNY BOY! Danny Elliott is pictured with his Step 3 & 4 Player of the Season award at AFC WImbledon
PICTURE: Matt Bristow

GOAL-DEN BOY: Danny Elliott scored 41 goals for Macc

MACCLESFIELD’S Danny Elliott admits he was feeling on cloud nine after being named the Step 3&4 Player of the Year at the National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.
Elliott netted 35 times to fire the Silkmen to the NPL Premier title in emphatic fashion as Robbie Savage’s side racked up a massive 109 points – 26 clear of closest challeng...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Non-League Paper

  •

    Miracle man Tommy is a superhero for Shots

    Tommy Widdrington revealed he had to ‘retrain his brain’ after suffering two strokes earlier in the season – and subsequently etched his name in Aldershot Town folklore.

  •

    Callum is a past master

    Callum Reynolds believes Boreham Wood have shown they have the heart and desire teams need in the play-offs – but also knows anything can happen in a final.

  •

    Now is the time for Iron to shine

    Fallen giants Scunthorpe United have made no secret of their desperation to escape National League North.

  •

    Boss drums up support

    Not long after booking their place in today’s National League North promotion final at Scunthorpe United, a picture of a young Calum McIntyre – decked out in his Chester City shirt – surfaced on social media.