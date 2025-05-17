Connect with us

Viral Sam is Villa’s big stager – like Dad!

Golden boy Sam Merson praised his Hanworth Villa manager Simon Haughney for allowing him to play with freedom as he picked up the Huck Nets Goal of the Season award at the National Game Awards.

HAN-DOVER: Tony Incenzo, centre, presents the award to Hanworth Villa’s Sarah Connor and Dave Brown

Merson – son of legendary Arsenal midfielder Paul – received the accolade for his stunning volley against Farnham Town on March 4 which then went viral on social media.
Merson – son of legendary Arsenal midfielder Paul – received the accolade for his stunning volley against Farnham Town on March 4 which then went viral on social media.
The forward perfectly controlled a long punt down field before pirouetting and volleying the ball into the net after it had popped ov...

