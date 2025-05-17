National League
Dean’s award is a win for the the collective
Dean Brennan reckons everyone around Barnet deserves acclaim after he was recognised with the Sports Ground Development Manager of the Year.
Shots hero Barrett: Back us to League 2
Josh Barrett lit up Wembley with a wondergoal to seal FA Trophy glory – and then urged the Aldershot Town board to back manager Tommy Widdrington in the transfer market.
McLean: Ollie can progress yet further
Former Premier League striker Aaron McLean believes the best is yet to come from Ollie Pearce after the York City marksman picked up the Sports Circle Player of the Year award.
Lambs Peaked to the millions
Tamworth boss Andy Peaks says he was honoured to see his side’s FA Cup heroics acknowledged with the FA Best Cup Run of the Year award at the National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.
Ace Kyrell is our t-winner!
Braintree Town's Kyrell Lisbie was bursting with pride at being named the Sportsbeat Young Player of the Year at the National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.