Lambs Peaked to the millions

The FA Cup Run of the Season

Tamworth

SPURRED ON: Tamworth’s Kai Williams in action against Tottenham and Andy Peaks receiving the award from The FA’s James Earl

PICTURE: Alamy

PROUD Tamworth boss Andy Peaks says he was honoured to see his side’s FA Cup heroics acknowledged with the FA Best Cup Run of the Year award at the National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.

In their first season back in the National League after back-to-back promotions, Peaks lead his side to cup victories over Macclesfield and League One pair Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion to reach the third round pro...