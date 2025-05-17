Non-League Paper
Proud to take a United stand
SIR Alex Ferguson sneered. Alan Gowling, the former Manchester United striker, famously said they wouldn’t last until Christmas. Yet 20 years later, FC United of Manchester are still here.
