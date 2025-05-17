Connect with us

Heaton herald maiden success

Dean Nicholson says his Heaton Stannington squad had left him lost for words after they beat three-time winners Morpeth Town to lift the Northumberland Senior Cup for the first time.

By Mark Carruthers

WINNERS: Stan celebrate

The NPL East Stan took the Step 3 Highwaymen all the way in a goalless draw before ensuring the competition would be decided by a penalty shoot-out for the first time in 13 years.
Stan keeper Lewis Brass made two saves in the shoot-out with the latter from Danny Barlow allowing Stan defender Dan Groves to hit the decisive spot-kick and ensure Nicholson’s men racked u...

