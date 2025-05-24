The cap don’t fit for Wembley finalists

SUNDAY’S huge National League Promotion Final at Wembley has been rocked by a ticketing chaos.

The game had been expected to attract a record attendance for the fixture, topping the 47,029 which saw Bristol Rovers beat Grimsby Town in 2015.

However, planned engineering works means Wembley Park station is shut on the day of the match and, due to safety concerns, both clubs have been handed an initial allocation of just 17,500 tickets.

Fans of both clubs have reacted furiously to the decision and an open letter written jointly from the Shrimpers Trust and the Oldham Athletic Supporters Foundation read: “This wouldn’t happen for the FA Cup final, or for the EFL play-off finals, or for a Taylor Swift concert.

“If it did, then a workable solution would be found. Why is the National League play-off final not being treated similarly?

“It feels like it is not cared about, and the entire sorry affair will become emblematic of a disjointed football pyramid, of a and national stadium increasingly disconnected from its primary usage football.”

FINALISTS UNITE IN TICKETS WRANGLE

“We implore Brent Council and Wembley Stadium to understand the need for greater capacity, and for all key stakeholders to support both football clubs, the Shrimpers Trust and the Oldham Athletic Supporters Foundation in making next Sunday a special day for both communities, by finding creative and workable ways to raise the capacity cap.”

Talks are understood to be continuing between the two clubs and the relevant authorities.

And the Shrimpers still hope a solution can be found.

“We believe that more than 30,000 Southend fans will want to attend Wembley, and that Oldham will want to take something similar,” said a club spokesperson.

“We have communicated the information above to all relevant parties, including Wembley Stadium, the National League, the Mayor of London’s Office and senior Government Ministers.

“These stakeholders have been supportive and engaging, and are committed to continuing to work with us to find solutions, for which we are grateful.”

MPs are also urging the capacity to be increased and an online petition, started by the Southend Echo, last night attracted close to 7,000 signatures.