Connect with us

Non-League Paper

Steve left sore as Rovers pay the penalty

Steve Cotterill admitted he hadn’t entertained the prospect of Forest Green’s abrupt end to the season – and wants another crack at delivering an EFL return.

By Andy Mitchell

PAIN GAME: Steve Cotterill’s men suffered in the shoot-out

STEVE Cotterill admitted he hadn’t entertained the prospect of Forest Green’s abrupt end to the season – and wants another crack at delivering an EFL return.
Appointed in January 2024, Cotterill could not prevent the little club on the hill being relegated to the National League.
The odds are usually stacked against sides that drop out of League Two but an experienced side hit the ground running and ended up third, the joint-best finish of any relegated side since Cheltenham Town went straight back up as champions...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Non-League Paper

  •

    The cap don’t fit for Wembley finalists

    Sunday's huge National League Promotion Final between Oldham Athletic and Southend United at Wembley has been rocked by a ticketing chaos.

  •

    Promotion glory is so sweet for Reynolds

    Callum Reynolds says promotion with Boreham Wood through the National League South play-offs feels even better second time round.

  •

    Prem star was born a Roman

    Premier League AFC Bournemouth could secure the highest finish in their history this afternoon - but it’s not all that long ago that one of their main protagonists was plying his trade in National League South.

  •

    Loan star Vimal has found his new home

    They say never fall in love with a loan player. In Oldham Athletic’s case, though, it’s a bit late for that!