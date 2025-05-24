Connect with us

National League

Loan star Vimal has found his new home

They say never fall in love with a loan player. In Oldham Athletic’s case, though, it’s a bit late for that!

By Jon Couch

PEAK OF HIS POWERS: Oldham teen Vimal Yoganathan

THEY say never fall in love with a loan player. In Oldham Athletic’s case, though, it’s a bit late for that!
When Vimal Yoganathan arrived at Boundary Park, on loan from Barnsley, back in January, he did so as a trailblazer for the English game.
The 19-year-old midfielder is the first Tamil footballer to play professionally in England – one of just a handful of players from a South Asian background playing in the top four leagues.
Praised for his pace, mentality and his ability to play with both feet, Yoganathan soon endeared h...

