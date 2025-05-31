Corry eyes new glory at home of football

CORRY Evans is looking forward to a second Wembley play-off final appearance in three years.

The 34-year-old defender captained Sunderland to glory with victory against Wycombe Wanderers in the 2022 League One decider. “It was a great day out, and even better when you win. It is an unbelievable way to get promoted, the best,” he explained.

Evans had been to Wembley many times previously as a spectator to watch older brother Jonny playing for Man United.

He said: “I went to watch their Champions League final against Barcelona and have been to FA Cup and League Cup finals and FA Cup semis.

“It was nice to finally get there as a player and a brilliant experience, though the game was a bit of a blur. You are drained, both physically and emotionally, by the magnitude of the stadium, the national anthem and the fans who are different to what you are used to.

“I can’t remember much about the day because your full focus is on the game. It was a hot day and about 15/20 minutes in, I remember going to control a ball which normally would have been bread and butter.

“I couldn’t lift my leg and was drained. I turned round and said to a team-mate that I had gone. Once I got through it, though, everything was alright.”

Sunderland took over 40,000 fans to the play-off final. “The fans came down the night before and were out in Trafalgar Square having drinks and in party mood,” he said.

“We were in our hotel and were sent videos of what was happening which added to the build-up.”

Evans is looking for a fourth promotion of his career having done so with Sunderland, Blackburn and Hull City.

He signed in January on a short-term contract until the end of the season after leaving Bradford City.

“When it became clear we would not go up automatically, we were looking to the play-offs which is the best way to go up, though risk is attached to doing it that way,” he said.