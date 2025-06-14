National League North & South
Mahon’s ready to roll with Coasters
Craig Mahon wants to be part of something special at AFC Fylde after being tasked as the manager to take them back to Non-League’s top flight.
Happy Harri’s flying the flag
Calum McIntyre is convinced Harrison Burke can shine in the Football League – after becoming the latest academy graduate off the Chester production line to make the jump.
Talent Clarke gets a leg up
Courtney Clarke says he will be flying the flag for ‘Non-League gems’ in the EFL next season – and is determined to make the most of his dream move.
Rich is lapping up the Dubai dream
From the West Midlands to Palm West Beach – Richard Peniket isn’t a man who does things by halves.
Mark Carruthers: South Shields’ appointment of Ian Watson is great news for Mariners
Timing is everything in football – so they say. That is why Ian Watson’s appointment as the new manager of National League North club South Shields should be viewed as a major positive for Mariners supporters. Nobody can accuse the former Darlington and Blyth Spartans left-back of prematurely jumping into...