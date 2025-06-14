Connect with us

National League North & South

Mahon’s ready to roll with Coasters

Craig Mahon wants to be part of something special at AFC Fylde after being tasked as the manager to take them back to Non-League’s top flight.

By Neil Harvey

CRAIG Mahon wants to be part of something special at AFC Fylde after being tasked as the manager to take them back to Non-League’s top flight The 35-year-old has left Curzon Ashton to take on the vacancy at the Coasters following their relegation back to the National League North.
Former Chester midfielder Mahon made an impressive start to his managerial career at the Nash by finishing in the play-off places in his first year before just missing out on goal difference in 2024-25.
After a tough campaign, Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite drew up a strict list of criteria fo...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in National League North & South

  •

    Happy Harri’s flying the flag

    Calum McIntyre is convinced Harrison Burke can shine in the Football League – after becoming the latest academy graduate off the Chester production line to make the jump.

  •

    Talent Clarke gets a leg up

    Courtney Clarke says he will be flying the flag for ‘Non-League gems’ in the EFL next season – and is determined to make the most of his dream move.

  •

    Rich is lapping up the Dubai dream

    From the West Midlands to Palm West Beach – Richard Peniket isn’t a man who does things by halves.

  • ALL SMILES: Ian Watson is unveiled at South Shields and, inset, with Mike Williamson PICTURE: South Shields FC ALL SMILES: Ian Watson is unveiled at South Shields and, inset, with Mike Williamson PICTURE: South Shields FC

    Mark Carruthers: South Shields’ appointment of Ian Watson is great news for Mariners

    Timing is everything in football – so they say. That is why Ian Watson’s appointment as the new manager of National League North club South Shields should be viewed as a major positive for Mariners supporters. Nobody can accuse the former Darlington and Blyth Spartans left-back of prematurely jumping into...