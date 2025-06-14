Connect with us

Isthmian Leagues

Josh’s set for next Shinn-dig

Josh Coulson promised Newmarket Town boss Michael Shinn he would sign for him one day – and now the two-time promoted defender has done just that!

By Matt Badcock

HEART AND SOUL: Josh Coulson celebrates for King’s Lynn Town and, insets, at our National Game Awards, top, and lifting the FA Trophy with Cambridge, below
PICTURE: Ian Burt

Coulson won the National League playoffs and FA Trophy with Cambridge before later becoming a title winner at Leyton Orient in a career that saw him live out his full-time football dream and even pull on his country’s shirt with England C.
The 36-year-old ha...

