Non-League Paper
GET YOUR PRE-SEASON FIXTURES IN!
More in Non-League Paper
-
WILKO WADES IN AT TUDORS
HEMEL Hempstead Town boss Lee Allinson has picked up versatile attacker Finley Wilkinson. The 22-year-old arrives at Vauxhall Road from National League champions Barnet having spent much of last season on loan. Wilkinson gained valuable National League South experience with Chelmsford City and St Albans City, as well as Braintree...
-
Wands ace Huk gains his Wings
WELLING United boss Lee Martin has won the race to sign Slovakian goalkeeper Slavomir Huk – prompting an intense battle for the number one jersey. Huk, 32, made his name with Dorking Wanderers where he spent nine years, playing a key part in their remarkable rise from Step 3 to...
-
Nelson unveils Angels quartet
NEW boss Craig Nelson has bolstered his Tonbridge Angels squad with four new arrivals this week. Nelson has a new number one in talented shot-stopper Jacob Adams, 24, who joins from National League club Wealdstone. And he’s added to that with a double swoop from National League South rivals Chelmsford...
-
TAYLOR MADE FOR SUCCESS
GOSPORT Borough boss Danny Hollands has made a statement of intent by luring talented striker Ethan Taylor from AFC Totton. The 24-year-old was instrumental in the Stags’ promotion from Southern League Premier South last season, scoring 15 league goals, including the winner in the play-off final against Gloucester City. Taylor,...