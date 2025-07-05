Non-League Paper
I’VE GOT MY BIG CHANCE
SO MUCH TO GIVE & TAKE!
Takeley seize the moment By John Lyons ON A HIGH: Takeley are looking forward to playing at Step 4 for the first time next season PICTURES: Becky Mason POSITIVE Takeley boss Kieran Amos reckons his side must try to get on the front foot when they kick off life at...
DION AIMING TO DELIVER AT THE DEVA
DION Kelly-Evans says he will bring “a little bit of everything” to Chester’s bid for promotion from National League North. The former Coventry City defender, who has made over 100 National League appearances for Notts County and Woking, has signed a one-year deal at the Deva. “It’s a good project...
ZIDAN’S IN TO BOOST BORO
STAFFORD Rangers are hoping that Zidan Sutherland can bring a big of magic to their forward line in the coming season – and he arrives full of ambition. The Boro have captured Sutherland on a season-long loan deal from Hednesford Town and the NPL West outfit already know of his...
JUST DO IT!
Shrimps fans urge owner to complete promised sale now By John Lyons MORECAMBE fans have a simple message for owner Jason Whittingham ahead of tomorrow’s intended sale of the crisis-hit club: Get it done. On Friday, a tumultuous week for the National League newcomers took another turn when under-fire Whittingham,...