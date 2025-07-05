I’VE GOT MY BIG CHANCE

Rooney relishes top job

By John Lyons

LEADING FROM THE FRONT: John Rooney has hung his boots up to step into the manager’s dugout

PICTURE: Phil Jones

JOHN Rooney says it’s a ‘privilege’ to have the chance to manage Macclesfield – and that he will hang up his boots to focus 100 per cent on the challenge ahead.

The 34-year-old midfielder was a key figure in Robbie Savage’s all-conquering Silkmen side in the NPL Premier last season.

Now, with Savage jumping ship to Forest Green Rovers, Rooney has been entrusted to lead Macc in National Lea...