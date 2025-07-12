Connect with us

Non-League Paper

Cooke proof is in tasting!

Brad Cooke reckons he’ll be judged by the signings he makes for Runcorn Linnets – and the evidence so far is he knows what he’s doing.

By Andrew Simpson

Brad Cooke reckons he’ll be judged by the signings he makes for Runcorn Linnets – and the evidence so far is he knows what he’s doing.
His newest recruits, Matty Rain and Sean Miller, won the Northern Premier League’s West Division last season with the now withdrawn Widnes – a feat their neighbours will try to match this time around.
“You can’t be snoozing when lads like that become available,” the Linnets’ boss told The NLP.
“In the past, I’ve probably been too loyal and not made moves for lads when I ought to – I’m not making that mistake again.”
The arrival of that pair...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Non-League Paper